NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At 8:18 am, Friday, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of an injury accident at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers St. The accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle operator had extensive injuries and died at the scene. The intersection was shut down while an investigation was conducted by members of the North Platte Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO