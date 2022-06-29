Authorities identify man killed in moped crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday

Wichita police have identified the man who was killed in a moped accident on Tuesday in southwest Wichita .

Kiefer Goseland, 33, of Wichita, died in the accident, which was reported around 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Hoover, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Arriving officers found Goseland on the road with serious injuries. Sedgwick County EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Rebolledo.

Goseland was driving an orange moped northbound on Hoover when he lost control of it. He was thrown off the moped after striking a utility pole, the release said.

Police think speed, drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident.