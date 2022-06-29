ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

This Sacramento chef will join new Elk Grove casino. Here’s what is planned

By Hanh Truong
 2 days ago

The city of Elk Grove will soon see 12 new food and drink spots, including one from acclaimed Sacramento chef Billy Ngo, at its new Sky River Casino .

Ngo, the founder and chef of multiple Sacramento culinary destinations including Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, Fish Face Poke Bar and Kodaiko Ramen and Bar, will be opening FUKURO by KRU at The Market at Sky River.

The restaurant will offer Japanese cuisine with an emphasis of sustainability and quality, according to the casino’s news release.

“I’m honored to bring the FUKURO by KRU concept to life at Sky River Casino this fall,” said chef Billy Ngo in the news release. “It will provide guests a phenomenal Japanese experience with an emphasis on the best quality ingredients, outstanding flavor, and sustainably-focused techniques across all of our offerings.”

The marketplace will be one restaurant, featuring 12 different food and beverage venues, including FUKURO by KRU. Ngo’s concept will be joining restaurants, such as CA99 Hot Chicken, Aurelia Taqueria, Butchers Burger, Roli Roti, Sky River Java and Upper Barrel wine bar.

Sky River Casino will open this fall, a representative said.

The casino is the Wilton Rancheria tribe’s new resort at 1 Sky River Parkway in Elk Grove. The tribe broke ground on the site in March 2021 and started hiring for more than a dozen jobs in March 2022.

Within its 100,000 square feet of gaming space, includes 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games, along with a total of 17 food and drink restaurants.

