US tennis great John McEnroe has opened up about his past in a new documentary and said that only the process of aging has mellowed his famous temper. In the new documentary McEnroe, which will begin streaming on Showtime in September, the retired star spoke about not just attempting to control his anger, but also about infidelity, symptoms of perfectionism and depression, drug abuse, parenting, and whether his career was “worth it.” “I did learn you have to be a bit of a lunatic out there,” McEnroe says at one point in a trailer for the new documentary.Lunatic...

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO