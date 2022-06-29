ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Joyce outlines his five-fight wish list as he plots bouts against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury... with Joseph Parker the immediate target following what he vows to be a 'spectacular' KO win against Christian Hammer on Saturday

By Matt Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

At 36 and with an insatiable hunger for titles, Joe Joyce is desperate to take his career to the next level. And with that, the 'Juggernaut' has set out a five-fight wish list which would see him take on the division's best in the coming months.

Joyce has picked up impressive victories over Carlos Takam and, more notably, now WBA 'regular' champion Daniel Dubois in his 13 unbeaten outings as a professional, and the granite-chinned heavyweight now arguably stakes a claim for the title of 'best of the rest' in a division currently topped by three protagonists.

He intended to put that title to the test in an intriguing match-up against former world champion Joseph Parker on July 2, before the fight fell through due to what Joyce describes as a 'BS excuse': Parker's trainer, Andy Lee, was unavailable, with his wife set to give birth around the time of the bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rkyE_0gPwNVVG00
Joe Joyce has outlined a five-fight wish list as he looks to take the next step in his career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jicz9_0gPwNVVG00
Included are Tyson Fury (left) and the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ffAG_0gPwNVVG00

Instead, Joyce's five-fight path to heavyweight domination begins on Saturday night against Christian Hammer, 34, who has lost five times in his last 10 outings.

'It’s unfortunate but I’m experienced in the boxing world. Things like this happen; the Dubois fight also got postponed, so I've just made the relevant adjustments and I’m going to put on a good display,' Joyce - who has prepared for the bout out in Las Vegas with coach Ismael Salas - told Sportsmail of the fight.

It's what comes next that fight fans are interested in, and Joyce is certainly hoping to entertain, with bouts against Parker, Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury and the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua next on the agenda - in that order.

First on that list is Parker, though a bout between the pair has been further complicated by his recent move to Sky Sports and BOXXER, with promoters Frank Warren and Ben Shalom now engaged in a war of words.

Shalom insists Joyce has been offered £1.2million to fight Parker on Sky Sports; Warren insists his counterpart is showing exactly how not to get a fight made; Joyce insists the former world champion is avoiding him.

'It’s just hearsay,' Joyce said of Shalom's offer. 'I haven’t actually seen the figures or the cash in front of me.

'Parker has a good offer from Warren and BT Sport, so he’s just making things complicated or trying to duck me. I want to fight him, so if we can make it happen then let's make it happen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W33u_0gPwNVVG00
Joyce believes Joseph Parker (right) is ducking him, despite BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom insisting a £1.2million offer has been made to stage the fight on Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hi46Z_0gPwNVVG00
Joyce's promoter Frank Warren says Shalom has shown exactly how not to make a fight

While it's Parker who Joyce wants, the 36-year-old is aware he can't wait around forever, and on Tuesday the Juggernaut announced he will be fighting on September 24, with or without his rival.

Joyce, the No 1 contender for Oleksandr Usyk's WBO belt, later clarified to Sportsmail that there are other enticing options available. 'I’m happy to fight whoever [on September 24] but everyone wants to see me fight Parker,' he said. 'It’s a good fight at this stage of my career.

'It’s not one that I need to take; I’ve got other options. There’s also Dillian Whyte who I could potentially fight, or I could just wait until my mandatory [title shot] is called.'

That brings us to Joyce's next target: Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher', following a painful wait for a title shot, finally got his opportunity against Fury in April. It lasted just six rounds, before Whyte's nemesis, the uppercut, ended the contest in a flash.

Whyte must now rebuild before he gets another shot at glory, and Joyce believes a fight between the pair would be lapped up by the fans.

'It’s a great fight,' he said. 'He was WBC mandatory for a long time and that’s an exciting fight. I think people would want to watch that as well.

'I thought he could have approached the fight [against Fury] differently. He went southpaw which threw Fury off for a split second. But Fury looked so focused in there and he landed an amazing uppercut and showed his levels.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMXOn_0gPwNVVG00
Joyce indicated he would like to fight Dillian Whyte, despite his conclusive defeat by Fury 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlckX_0gPwNVVG00
Whyte was knocked out in the sixth round as Fury landed a textbook uppercut clean on his chin

Wins against Hammer, Parker and Whyte would, for Joyce, ideally set up a clash against the current WBC champion, Fury, who still persists with the rhetoric that he will only come out of retirement if offered £500m.

That rhetoric is largely brushed aside by most, including his US promoter Bob Arum, who recently talked up a potential October showdown between Fury and Joyce, with the winner then going on to fight either Joshua or Usyk.

Joyce, who believes he's the only man in the division capable of beating Fury, insists the match-up is one he wants. 'Never say never,' he said of the October bout. 'It’s boxing; it’s unpredictable. I’d love to have that fight.'

There is a more natural path to a fight against either Joshua or Usyk, who fight on August 20 in Saudi Arabia, however, with Joyce being the No 1 contender for the WBO belt.

Joyce has also fought both in the amateurs - losing on both occasions. He was left angered after footage emerged showing Joshua getting the better of him in an old sparring session, and he has since called out his fellow Olympian on numerous occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKw1V_0gPwNVVG00
Joyce was left angered after footage emerged showing Joshua getting the better of him in an old sparring session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hyqca_0gPwNVVG00
Joshua is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk on August 20, and Joyce wants a shot at the winner

He believes Joshua, who was recently recorded storming into a Loughborough University flat and telling a group of heckling students to 'watch their mouths', has lost his head, though insisting he wants the Briton to emerge victorious in August.

'I think his head’s gone and I’m just giving my opinion,' he said. 'The thing with the university students, intimidating them in their halls, calling them out, that should be water off a duck’s back.

'I feel like he’s had it easy with his career with his Olympic gold medal and his world titles. He’s also done a lot for the sport at the same time, so I’m just voicing my opinion.'

He continued: 'The popular opinion is that Usyk’s going to win, but AJ’s obviously a UK fighter and it would be good for him to win the belts back, and then that’s a bigger fight for me down the line. I would rematch both of them.

'I think I did better against Usyk when I fought him in the amateurs. My pressure, my relentlessness over five rounds in the WSB, I thought it was a much closer fight. I think over 12 rounds it would have been a different story.'

Ultimately, however, Joyce's plans will be immediately derailed should he fail to get past Hammer this weekend, and do so in style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A00v6_0gPwNVVG00
Hammer has lost nine of 36 fights, including a stoppage defeat to Hughie Fury last year 

The journeyman has lost to Tyson Fury, his cousin Hughie, and Alexander Povetkin - and though coming off a stoppage win against the little-known Drazan Janjanin in May, anything but a knockout will be deemed a failure on Joyce's behalf.

Joyce doesn't think that will be too tall an order, though, insisting: 'Hammer’s a durable opponent but I do believe I’ll get him out of there eventually.

'He’s got a good chin and he can give me some challenges, too. It’s been around a year since I fought last, so it’s good to have a warm-up before the potential fights on the horizon.

'Of course, I’ve got to deal with Hammer first and in spectacular fashion.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Heartbroken' tennis ace Djokovic reveals he is supporting jailed ex-coach Boris Becker's girlfriend and son - with two of the German's older children set to visit him in prison for the first time

Novak Djokovic said he is supporting the family of Boris Becker as he revealed that his disgraced coach will be visited in jail by two of his sons for the first time in the coming days. Speaking at a Wimbledon press conference, the world number one said he has been...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Carlos Takam
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Christian Hammer
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin “high risk” fight for Canelo says Chris Algieri

By Adam Baskin: Chris Algieri believes Canelo Alvarez is taking a “high risk” in facing 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th because this is not a guy he’s supposed to lose to. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is well past his prime, and he’s coming up in weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wba
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Beterbiev is Easier Fight Than Bivol For Canelo, Bivol Beats Beterbiev

Eddie Hearn, who currently works with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, believes dangerous puncher Artur Beterbiev is an easier opponent for the Mexican star than WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Last month, Canelo jumped back to 175-pounds and was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol, who secured a dominant unanimous decision...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce - When Does He Get Next?

Heavyweights might mature older but it doesn’t mean they have forever. 36-year old heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KO) has already done a lot to be proud of. The 6’6 Londoner polished off his amateur career with a 2016 Olympic silver medalist in a fight many thought he deserved to win against Tony Yoka. As a professional, he is unblemished if not incredibly active, already with wins over former titlist Bermane Stiverne and former title challenger Bryant Jennings. Joyce announced himself as a potentially serious contender when he stopped unbeaten Daniel Dubois in November 2020 but has only been in the ring once since.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Now Wimbledon staff revolt: Workers complain low attendance means they are being 'sacked on the spot' for 'minor' issues like taking breaks to watch amid lowest crowd turnout for 15 years

Staff claim they are being sacked at Wimbledon for small transgressions like going to watch the tennis on Henman Hill after low turnout at the grand slam. A total of 153,193 people attended the first four days of play, from Monday to Thursday, the smallest number of spectators since 2007 which saw 148,986 people go to the championship.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Team USA romp to comfortable Icons Series victory over Rest of the World as Ash Barty's singles victory is NOT enough to inspire Harry Kane & Co to unlikely comeback in New York

Team USA staved off any potential threat of a Rest of the World comeback to triumph in the inaugural Icons Series in New York City this week. Australian superstar Ash Barty got her team off to a strong start on Day 2 with a singles victory over former NFL star Andrew Whitworth, after Team USA opened up a five-point lead on Day 1.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Callum Smith-Mathieu Bauderlique WBC Eliminator: Matchroom ($1,069,000) Wins Purse Bid

Callum Smith can move forward with plans to eventually challenge for a second divisional title. Matchroom Boxing has secured promotional rights to a WBC light heavyweight title eliminator between Liverpool’s Smith and France’s Mathieu Bauderlique. The UK-headquartered global promoter posted a winning bid of $1,069,000 during Friday’s purse bid hearing held via Zoom conference call, outbidding a $675,000 offer from Christian Cherchi’s OPI Since 82 Promotions based out of Millan, Italy.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

George Russell calls for fan abuse of F1 drivers to be 'stamped out' just days after Lando Norris revealed he regularly receives death threats... as the Mercedes star claims he is finding it tough to hear people booing him

George Russell has called for more to be done to combat fan abuse of Formula One drivers after admitting that he was left feeling angry at being booed by one particular supporter at the Canadian Grand Prix last month. Fellow Brit Lando Norris recently revealed that he regularly receives death...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'The fans will love it!': David de Gea insists he is confident Man United supporters will relish their style of football under Erik ten Hag after just a week of pre-season

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has said that the club's fans will 'love' the style of play under new boss Erik ten Hag. The majority of the Manchester United squad returned from their summer breaks this week for the first sessions under the new Dutch manager. Speaking after his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

454K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy