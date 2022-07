BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The city of Bloomington is taking more steps to end tobacco sales. Starting Thursday, the city will begin phasing out tobacco licenses.It means when a store with a tobacco license closes, the license will expire and not be replaced. It's the first such ordinance in the state.Eventually, the city expects there will be no tobacco retailers.The move is one of two the city has taken to curb tobacco sales in 2022. At the year's start, the city banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products.Public health leaders say the moves are in attempt to reduce the number...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO