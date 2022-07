Reporters were sitting a bit too close by when French President Emmanuel Macron broke the bad news to President Joe Biden. "I had a call with [Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan]," Macron said to Biden, referring to the leader of the United Arab Emirates. "He told me two things: 'I'm at a maximum, maximum (production capacity)' — this is what he claims. And then, he said [the] Saudis can increase by 150 [thousand barrels per day], maybe a little bit more, but they don't have huge capacities before six months' time.”

