The Golden State Warriors are at the top of the world right now. After winning their fourth championship in the past eight seasons, the team has cemented its legacy among the all-time greats. Led by Draymond Green, they also have not been afraid to let the world know about it. Golden State is not content with the accomplishments and will continue to focus on retooling for another run. While the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will remain intact, there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding their roster.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO