ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Building code changes emerging for summer debate

By Colin A. Young
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tLFE_0gPwL7ij00

BOSTON (SHNS) – Having made what it said are “targeted changes” based on the extensive public comment on its initial straw proposal in February, the Department of Energy Resources late last week filed draft language for the state building code changes that it hopes will encourage builders to shift away from fossil fuel heating in favor of electrification.

The Baker administration expects that its stretch energy code and specialized municipal opt-in code will save an estimated 500,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 with “no-to-minimal costs” to new construction, and $21 billion in construction and operating lifecycle costs. DOER said the draft regulations it filed with the secretary of state’s office Friday are generally “very consistent” with the straw proposal the department released in February.

Updating the existing stretch code and creating a new net-zero specialized stretch code for cities and towns to adopt is one of the more technical but meaningful steps Massachusetts is planning to take to be net-zero by the middle of the century. Residential and commercial building energy consumption was responsible for about 27 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2017.

The new net-zero code is required by last year’s climate roadmap law to be in place by the end of 2022 and was one of the more controversial aspects of the law, which Gov. Charlie Baker initially vetoed as developers warned that a net-zero stretch code would make the construction of new homes cost-prohibitive.

Key senators have been frustrated that the Baker administration’s stretch code does not authorize cities and towns to mandate that builders use all-electric heating, and the Senate’s wide-ranging climate bill calls for the creation of a “demonstration project” in which 10 municipalities could limit the use of fossil fuels in new construction. That bill is currently in conference committee negotiations with the House, which focused more on offshore wind policy in its bill.

Among the changes made to the February straw proposal, DOER said, was a strengthening of the specialized stretch code’s net-zero requirement for large residential homes, added clarity on the definition of net-zero building and a definition for zero-energy building as an optional code pathway, and clarity on effective dates. DOER said it received more than 1,200 written responses when it put the straw proposal out for public comment.

DOER said that it will provide an overview of the newest draft code language and respond to frequently asked questions during a recorded webinar planned for July 7. A public comment period on the latest draft will be open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. Comments can be emailed to stretchcode@mass.gov with the words “BUILDING CODE COMMENTS” in the subject line or mail to Ian Finlayson, Department of Energy Resources, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 1020, Boston, MA 02114.

The new code language will also be subject to three public hearings — July 22 at the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife field headquarters in Westborough, Aug. 2 at Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy and Aug. 8 via a virtual meeting platform.

Since 2010, municipalities have had two options when it comes to picking a building code: they could adopt the state’s base energy code or, as 299 of the state’s 351 cities and towns have done, choose to use the stretch energy code first created in the Green Communities Act of 2008 as a requirement to become a Green Community. The code is meant specifically to “minimize, to the extent feasible, the lifecycle cost of the facility by utilizing energy efficiency, water conservation and other renewable or alternative energy technologies.”

Now, cities and towns will have a third option, one that DOER has referred to as a “climate-focused” specialized stretch code, which the 2021 climate roadmap law requires. DOER is also proposing updates to the base code that 52 municipalities rely on and to the more common stretch code. Unless a city or town decides to adopt the new specialized stretch code, it will continue to use whichever code it has adopted along with the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

Reminder: Here’s When Massachusetts’ 2022 Sales Tax Holiday Will Be Happening

Don't you just love it when we get the tax-free weekend in Massachusetts each year? As it is things keep getting more expensive, so it's nice to have a tax break on some items. About seven or eight years ago I took advantage of Massachusetts' tax-free weekend and drove home with a brand new snowblower from Carr Hardware on North Street in Pittsfield and yes it was tax-free. Needless to say, I was quite happy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
valleypatriot.com

EYE ON DRACUT ~ It’s Not Charlie Baker’s GOP Anymore, Thankfully

What do Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and his would-be establishment replacement Chris Doughty have in common? Neither alleged Republican voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election. Unlike Baker, who claims he blanked the race, Doughty admits he voted for Crooked Hillary Clinton. You can see why Doughty, like...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
VTDigger

Karl Meyer: Extinction completion on New England's river?

This commentary is by Karl Meyer, who lives in Greenfield, Massachusetts, has attended the meetings of the Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission since 2009, and has been a stakeholder, intervener and a fish and aquatics studies team member in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s relicensing process for Northfield Mountain since 2012. He is a member of the Society of Environmental Journalists.
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Code#Commercial Building#Greenhouse Gas#Energy Efficiency#Offshore Wind#Politics State
WCVB

Two Massachusetts towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Massachusetts communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the Hingham Lions Club announced the protected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Live 95.9

Top 10 Most Popular Massachusetts Summer Vacation Destinations

Summer is in full swing and despite sky high gas prices, Massachusetts residents are still on the move. According to AAA Northeast, travel in Massachusetts and beyond is expected to return to pre pandemic levels and then some, despite the average price of gas holding steady around five dollars, $4.89 in Massachusetts and $4.84 nationally.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy