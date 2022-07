Celebrate America's independence with food and drink specials around town. On Independence Day, we get to celebrate a host of historical figures who wore funny little powdered wigs, incredibly debonair tricorne hats, and silk stockings slicker than the ice on the Delaware River on a particularly cold winter night in 1776—as well as other great Americans with hair noticeably less powdered like Cesar Chavez, Susan B Anthony, Harvey Milk, and Rosa Parks. It’s also a day for gorging yourself Boss Tweed–style on as much food as you can plunder from your family’s celebratory food spread as you whoop it up in honor of all things American: apple pie, pickup trucks, bald eagles, pizza pockets, F-16s, and Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO