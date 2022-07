It was 69 years ago next month that Shell Oil Company announced it would build a $75 million refinery in Anacortes. The decision represented a critical shot in the arm to the local economy, winning enthusiastic response from community leaders and citizens. A second refinery built by Texaco, followed with March’s Point operations beginning in 1958. Today the former Shell refinery is owned by Marathon, and the former Texaco plant is owned by HollyFrontier. The refineries still remain top producers to the regional economy.

2 DAYS AGO