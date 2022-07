RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Housing Authority is in need of landlords in Washoe County as demand only increases for affordable housing. On Wednesday, the RHA held its first monthly meeting for interested landlords since the start of the pandemic as they aim to increase the amount of properties that are part of the Housing Choice Voucher program, in which qualified low-income residents receive rental assistance from the RHA.

2 DAYS AGO