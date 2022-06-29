Protestors march in support of abortion rights in Dallas

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, June 29th, 2022 03:10

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, giving states the ability to control access to abortions.

Pro-abortion rights activists demonstrate at Dallas City Hall. Chopper 11

The Rising Together Rally was organized by several groups, including The Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Avow, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood.

The rally started in front of Dallas City Hall as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , but demonstrators began marching in the streets soon after.

Supporters of abortion rights march in Dallas after protesting at City Hall. Chopper 11

A large group of protestors could be seen with signs, chanting in support of abortion rights. At one point, demonstrators took over Commerce Street. After marching for several minutes, most of the protestors moved back towards where the rally began at City Hall.

Protestors returned to Dallas City Hall after marching. Chopper 11

One pro-abortion rights marcher, Bethany, said that she was "not surprised [at the turnout] at all because this is not want the country wanted." She continued, "This is a decision by a bunch of people essentially ignoring the people."

Another demonstrator, Caitlin, said, "Men don't get a say so with women's bodies."