GREENVILLE, S.C. — As you prepare for the holiday weekend, many want to know what the weather will be like. The common theme is hot, humid and unsettled. Each day weather becomes unsettled after 1 p.m. Highs will be near 90 this weekend and much of next week for the Upstate and mid-80s for the mountains. Humidity levels are expected to rise by next Wednesday giving even better chances for rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO