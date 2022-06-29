ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison

By Devan Cole, Lauren del Valle, Mark Morales
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison in connection with to convictions on campaign finance, wire fraud and false...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lev Parnas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Us Elections#Prison#Campaign Finance#Russian#Fraud Guarantee
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

How Rudy Giuliani’s breathless report of a violent ‘attack’ quickly unravelled

Rudy Giuliani was attacked. Or at least that's his story — a story that is quickly unravelling, even in the eyes of MAGA-world's most vocal supporters.The former New York mayor and one-time lawyer to Donald Trump made a shocking claim over the weekend when he said he was assaulted in a pharmacy. While campaigning for his son's gubernatorial bid in New York, Mr Guiliani stopped into a ShopRite in Staten Island to use the restroom. While he was there, a man walked out and slapped him on the back. Mr Giuliani claimed that the slap "felt like a shot...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
POTUS
CNN

Trump ally Peter Navarro indicted, arrested at airport

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate in the House January 6 committee’s investigation. CNN’s Evan Perez describes the scene at his court appearance.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy