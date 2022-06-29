ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne Goes Viral Over Recreating Iconic ‘Let Go’ Album Cover Photo 20 Years Later

By Jeff Nelson
 2 days ago

Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne is the huge name behind albums, such as Let Go . She went on to release other albums and starred in some film and television work, but she never forgot what music launched her into stardom. Lavigne is currently going viral on social media for recreating the legendary Let Go album cover photo an entire 20 years later at the New York street intersection where it all started.

Avril Lavigne defined a generation with ‘Let Go’ album

Avril Lavigne | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety

Lavigne made the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist with Let Go . Music listeners will instantly recognize hits, such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi,” which defined an entire generation. She carried a skate punk persona that the world simply couldn’t get enough of. Her music videos regularly repeated on television and her music saw a rotation on various radio stations.

The singer-songwriter would continue to see huge success with her follow-up album, Under My Skin . It was her first album to reach the top of the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. Lavigne continued to evolve as an artist, but always maintained the lovable aesthetic demonstrated through Let Go .

Avril Lavigne went viral over recreating the ‘Let Go’ album cover 20 years later

Lavigne took to TikTok to celebrate a whole 20 years since Let Go . The caption reads: “20 years later…,” which her fans instantly loved to see. The video is such a throwback, as it highlights the singer-songwriter walking into a city crosswalk and stopping to pose. Next, Lavigne cuts to the original Let Go album artwork to how the street looks now. However, she chose to use Simple Plan’s “I’m Just a Kid” to play over the video.

On Twitter, Lavigne shared the TikTok link with the following message: “Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album Let Go here in New York.”

Lavigne continues to rock a punk aesthetic that Let Go also emphasized. Several other fans posted a photograph of the intersection to show that they already returned to the spot to get a picture of their own to celebrate the anniversary. Some of Lavigne’s fans even went to check out some of the music video locations from the Let Go tracks.

The singer-songwriter most recently released ‘Love Sux’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A84k8yt4yiM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Lavigne has evolved plenty since Let Go , but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t still embrace the aesthetic that is surely a part of who she is. She most recently released the album Love Sux , which saw its own success. The album debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart .

The Canadian singer-songwriter continues to show why her fans continue to call her the “Pop Punk Queen” of the music scene. As a result of her body of work, she greatly contributed to the development of pop-punk music over the course of the early 2000s.

