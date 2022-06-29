ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

UP health departments: Assess your risk for COVID-19 this holiday weekend

By Grace Blair
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - While COVID-19 numbers remain low across the U.P., health departments still have safety reminders for your holiday weekend. The Fourth of July is right around the corner and for a lot of people that means grilling and gathering. But if you’re feeling sick, health departments recommend...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

UPMATTERS

Search underway for runaway Delta County teenager

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing teenager. Marissa Rose Meshigaud was last seen in the Soo Hill area on the evening of June 27th. The sheriff’s office says Meshigaud is 15 years old, is 5’7″ tall, and weighs...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Farm-fresh berries ready to pick at Gladstone farm

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Farm-fresh strawberries are ripe and ready to pick in Delta County, and they won’t be around for long. After one short tractor ride, you can get to large fields of fresh strawberries at The Gladstone Berry Farm. The farm had to close Wednesday temporarily, but Farm Manager Parker Grzybowski said it was for a good reason.
GLADSTONE, MI
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with these festive treats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new hotel opens in Houghton, farm-fresh berries are ready to be picked in Gladstone, Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center prepares for a community yard sale, the International Food Fest returns to Marquette’s Lower Harbor and Ishpeming’s Blue Notes gets ready for their first concert in three years.
MARQUETTE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Big news from Door County Cannabis Company

(WFRV) – They started growing hemp in 2019 to diversity a Door County dairy farm. Peter and Cody joined Local 5 Live to talk about Door County Cannabis Company with an exciting announcement. They have a grand opening event July 1st – 3rd at the Top of the Hill...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC HOUGHTON IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE ONTONAGON SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Escanaba Public Safety investigates carjacking near Ludington Park

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged carjacking in Escanaba near Ludington Park Tuesday. Escanaba Public Safety received a report of an accident on South 7th Street near 5th Avenue South at 1:25 p.m. The car reportedly hit a power pole and took off from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Departments#Phdm#Cdt
WLUC

Rosy’s Diner in Escanaba gains new ownership

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known diner on Ludington Street in Escanaba is now under new ownership. On Friday, the new owners had their first day of operation. Since 1999, longtime restaurant owner Rosy Cox had served breakfast and lunch to locals and visitors, making Rosy’s Diner a staple in Escanaba. Once the diner went up for sale, Andy Fields and his wife Myra jumped on the opportunity to keep the legacy alive.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Fourth annual Glow Run to benefit Mission of Hope in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba non-profit is helping kids return to school with everything they need. The Fourth-Annual Glow Run is put on each year by Mission of Hope, which gives students school supplies and a new pair of shoes. Those shoes come directly from the Glow Run. It’s...
Door County Pulse

Sevastopol Home Destroyed in Sunday Fire

A home in Sevastopol was a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The Egg Harbor Fire Department was dispatched at 9:58 am to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Dr. near Carlsville. By the time the first truck arrived 12 minutes later, the fire was already shooting through the roof, said Justin MacDonald, who serves as chief of the Egg Harbor and Ephraim fire departments.
WLUC

6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The names of six people charged in a Dickinson County assault are now public. They are accused of assaulting a 21-year-old Norway man on April 1. The suspects made their first public court appearance Wednesday. As victim Trentin McWilliams and his family watched, six young...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Hannahville Tribal Police issue warning on counterfeit currency

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hannahville Tribal Police Department is warning local residents about an increased number of counterfeit bills being used in local businesses. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department says subjects have been passing off currency marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES”. The department says...
HARRIS, MI
wnmufm.org

Carjacking suspect caught in Escanaba

ESCANABA, MI— An 18-year-old man has been arrested for carjacking in Delta County. Tuesday around 1:25 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety officers received a “be on the lookout” for a vehicle involved in an accident on South 7th Street near 5th Avenue. The vehicle had struck a power pole and fled the scene.
whby.com

Accused murderer with cartel ties needs a new attorney

OCONTO, Wis–An Oconto County murder suspect is once again in need of an attorney. The lawyer who had been representing Manuel Herrera-Hernandez has withdrawn from the case. Herrera-Hernandez is accused of shooting a Green Bay man to death and dumping his body in the parking lot of the Green Bay Shores State Wildlife area in Little Suamico back in February of 2021. Herrera-Hernandez claims to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel–which has made it difficult for the court to find a public defender willing to take the case.
Door County Pulse

Local Author’s Book Hits #1 on Amazon List

Judge Charles B. Schudson of Ellison Bay recently received good news when he learned that his book, Independence Corrupted: How America’s Judges Make Their Decisions, hit #1 on Amazon’s judicial-system bestseller list. It has also garnered great reviews, one major award and nominations for three others, including the National Book Award.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

