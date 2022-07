Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch at the Brooklyn jail where she is being held ahead of her sentencing this week, her lawyer said on Saturday night.Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, wrote to the judge overseeing the British socialite’s case to say she would would seek a delay to the sentencing hearing if kept under watch.Maxwell was convicted on 29 December on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, for recruiting and grooming four girls for late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She is due in Manhattan Federal Court for sentencing on Tuesday.But Ms...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO