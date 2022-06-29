ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis-based health system closing 11 urgent care centers

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — People who are used to going to an Ascension St. Vincent walk-in clinic for treatment may have to find a new urgent care center starting after Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ascension Medical Group announced plans to close 11 immediate care centers across the area. While the medical group confirmed the closures, they did not provide any information about why they are closing.

“Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022.  Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.”

Ascension St. Vincent Indiana

The closures impact centers in central Indiana along with a cluster in southwestern Indiana. Some of the immediate care centers are attached to a primary care physician’s office. While the centers are closing, the offices will remain open.

The following sites are being impacted by the closure:

  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Frankfort Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Anderson Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Elwood Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Brownsburg Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Crawfordsville Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care

Shandy Dearth, the Director of the Center for Public Health Practice at the Fairbanks School of Public Health, said these centers often handle more minor ailments and take pressure of emergency rooms.

“A lot of the times, these immediate care centers can deal with patients who don’t have critical issues, that can be seen at the immediate care center and that way it stops that influx of patients sitting at the hospital setting,” Dearth said.

The role of these health centers get more important the farther away they are from major hospitals. It will impact rural areas, such as hospitals in Clinton County .

“Having those health centers just helps the community in general, especially when you’re dealing with a rural area that doesn’t have a lot of resources, that doesn’t have a lot of opportunities for physicians,” Dearth said.

Ascension St. Vincent has not yet answered why it is shutting down these 11 centers or how many employees are affected.

We are working to find out more information about the closures. We will provide an update as we learn new information.

