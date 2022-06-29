Prosecutors Demand 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Be Locked Up For Violating Court Order

@brittishwilliams/instagram

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams allegedly violated the terms of her release by leaving the state without approval and now prosecutors want her thrown behind bars.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the reality star pleaded with the court to remove her ankle bracelet which she had been ordered to wear while out awaiting trial. A curfew was imposed and she had to have her travel approved.

Williams claimed the electronic monitoring device has been interfering with work. She said Basketball Wives producers were throwing a fit during wardrobe fittings because they didn’t want the device to show.

“The presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations,” her lawyer wrote.

Williams said the device cost her a $30k deal with Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty lingerie because she could not appear in photos with the bracelet visible.

Now, the government has demanded Williams’ bond be revoked and she be thrown in jail until trial. Prosecutors believe the reality star violated the court order with unauthorized travel.

They claim she admitted to two instances of traveling without approval when an official called her up. The first trip was to Dallas, Texas in December 2021. Williams said she did not ask for permission because the decision was “last minute”, and she did not think permission would be granted if requested.

While on the phone call, Williams admitted she was presently in Houston for a friend’s birthday. “Williams’ reasoning for that unauthorized travel was that she never missed her friend’s birthday,” prosecutors said .

Further, they learned about another trip from Missouri to New York in October 2021 that was not approved. Prosecutors said Williams’ behavior shows “she does not respect the gravity of the Indictment against her, or her bond conditions.”

“Even though [Williams] was given extremely lenient travel conditions, [Williams] still violated these conditions simply because she wanted to,” they said. “Though she claimed the “last minute” trip to Dallas was work-related, her reasoning of not asking permission because she was afraid that authorization would be declined shows [Williams] is willing to violate bond conditions readily, and whenever it suits her, if she believes she will not get caught.”

The motion reveals Williams also had contact with law enforcement in October 2021. The star was involved in a minor motor vehicle accident. However, the government said she did not report the incident to the court as ordered.

Further, the government said they were notified of a new Federal investigation for alleged fraud related to insurance claims.” They claim Williams told police after the October accident that she had no injuries and only minor damage to her car.

However, she submitted a bill to her insurance company for medical treatment totaling $16,206.

In regard to the alleged Rihanna deal, the government said Williams provided no evidence it was real. The motion demands Williams be taken into custody until her trial. A judge has yet to rule.

Last year, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted Williams on federal charges. The star stands accused of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements to the IRS, and aggravated identity theft.