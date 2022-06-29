Broadway’s Legally Blonde comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center

A Lima 4th of July staple is returning to Faurot Park for an evening full of music and fireworks. The Star Spangled Spectacular comes back to the park after being at the Lima Mall last year. The event will start off Monday morning with the 5-K run, then at night the Lima Area Concert Band will be playing a patriotic tribute from the Rotary Pavilion, and of course, the fireworks will end the day. There will not be any food or beverage trucks in the park, so the committee says you can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a cooler to enjoy the evening. Plus there is parking off-site and there will be rides to Faurot Park.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO