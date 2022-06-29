ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Broadway’s Legally Blonde comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT — The Broadway musical “Legally Blonde” comes to Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct....

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

New Sculpture Unveiled in Downtown Wapakoneta

Residents and visitors of Auglaize County will notice some new artwork in Downtown Wapakoneta. First on the Moon celebrated the revealing of an out-of-this-world sculpture at Park Platz in Wapak on Friday. The sculpture included a very large astronaut helmet constructed from aluminum and stainless steel. Additionally, engraved granite with the signatures from all the four frogmen who retrieved the Apollo 11 members from the ocean, once they returned to Earth, was crafted and placed beside the new sculpture. The sculpture was crafted by LepoWorks brothers, Robert and David Lepo, and the two shared what this sculpture means to the community.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

St. Rose Class of 1944 gathers for reunion

LIMA — Two of the three remaining classmates from St. Rose’s Class of 1944 held their reunion Thursday night at Fat Jack’s in Lima. Al Goedde, of Columbus, and Richard Norton, of Lima, attended. They called the other surviving classmate, Don Cushman, who lives in Arizona, and enjoyed reminiscing with him for their 78th class reunion.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima's Star Spangled Spectacular returning to Faurot Park

A Lima 4th of July staple is returning to Faurot Park for an evening full of music and fireworks. The Star Spangled Spectacular comes back to the park after being at the Lima Mall last year. The event will start off Monday morning with the 5-K run, then at night the Lima Area Concert Band will be playing a patriotic tribute from the Rotary Pavilion, and of course, the fireworks will end the day. There will not be any food or beverage trucks in the park, so the committee says you can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a cooler to enjoy the evening. Plus there is parking off-site and there will be rides to Faurot Park.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
City
Van Wert, OH
Broadway, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Van Wert, OH
Entertainment
Daily Advocate

Fans ready for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Lima News

‘Girl Named Tom’ comes to Van Wert

VAN WERT — The band Girl Named Tom will delight audiences beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the grandstand of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Public ticket sales are available by visiting vanwertlive.com. Tickets cost between $45 and $79.
Lima News

Sports Calendar

Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ALL ABILITIES CAMP. Coldwater: District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be playing...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Local HVAC tech to compete in international competition

LIMA - UA Local 776 apprentice Mackenzie Phelix will be competing in the United Association’s International Apprenticeship Contest in the HVAC category in August at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Phelix is a 4 year member of UA Local 776 who resides in Delphos. He just completed...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Broadway#Legally Blonde#Broadway Musical#Musical Theater#Harvard
Lima News

Real Wheels: A red, white and blue tale

WAPAKONETA — Elaine Byer knew her search was over when she came across a 1970 Ford 250 camper special pickup truck. “I am a farm girl, and when my parents passed away, I wanted something that reminded me of them and my life on the farm,” the Wapakoneta woman said.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Local graduates from Albion College

ALBION, MI — Lima native Sylvia Upthegrove graduated from Albion College with a degree in psychology. Upthegrove is the child of Kim Upthegrove of Lima and is a graduate of Lima Senior High School.
ALBION, MI
Lima News

Heft joins Alexander Realty

WAPAKONETA — Julie Heft of Wapakoneta has joined the Alexander Realty Services company to specialize in residential, land and commercial real estate. She is able to represent buyers and sellers in the area including Wapakoneta, Lima, and as far south as Troy. Julie has become very active in the...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 2nd Annual Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving 5K race will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Car-E-It Party Shop, 1206 E. Main St., Ottawa. The cost is $40 per runner, which includes the a race T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ohio Chiropractic Foundation. ‘Best in Show’...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
UCLA
hometownstations.com

July 4th weekend fireworks shows in our area

The excitement is building for one of our favorite weekends of the year. With the holiday on Monday, the fun will get started on Saturday with local fireworks displays happening throughout the weekend. The first event starts on Saturday night at Indian Lake for the "Light Up The Lake Spectacular"...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
WANE-TV

Be Our Guest – Breakfast Clubb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Be Our Guest is back and this time it features an eatery for those who appreciate the first meal of the day! To get your $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

‘Best of the Best’ area fireworks for the 4th of July and beyond

LIMA — Warm nights, blankets spread on grass, and crowds oohing and aahing: whether you’re looking for a spot to see the sparkle on July 4th, or you just enjoy hearing the boom on any summer night, below is a list of some of the best spots to catch a fireworks show during the summer in west central Ohio.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Gardners meeting in Kenton

KENTON — “An Evening Garden Affair” will be Tuesday evening, July 12, at the Friendship Gardens of Hardin County located at 960 W. Kohler Street in Kenton, hosted by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. The event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature Rachel Hoverman of OSU Extension Van Wert County sharing a program “Planting for Year-Round Color.”
KENTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Triangular Processing Plans To Purchase Sully’s Bistro In Wauseon

(Press Release) After several years of exploring and planning, Triangular Processing, Inc. will complete the purchase of Sully’s Bistro in the next few weeks. As Scott Sullivan and Brian Roth began to think of slowing down, they knew they wanted to see something special happen with Sully’s Bistro.
WAUSEON, OH
Lima News

Baxter receives Miami University President’s Award

OXFORD — Miami University student Faith Baxter is among students awarded this year’s President’s Distinguished Service Award. Baxter, from Lima, is majoring in Chemistry/Premedical Studies. Each year, Miami University honors senior students whose service to Miami and our surrounding community embodies Love and Honor with the President’s...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy