A Holden man died in a tractor accident that occurred Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a John Deere, driven by 90-year-old William E. Brunner of Holden, was on Route TT, east of SW 1821 Road, (southwest of Kingsville) sometime after 2 p.m. Wednesday, when the tractor ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and rolled down an embankment, ejecting the driver. The tractor came to rest in a creek bed.

HOLDEN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO