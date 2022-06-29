Could Prince Andrew Be Next? Epstein-Maxwell Victim Attorneys Call On FBI To Fully Investigate Royal's Culpability

MEGA

In the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex crimes saga, several attorneys are now pointing the finger at Prince Andrew , Radar has learned.

Lisa Bloom , who represents a number of Epstein and Maxwell's victims, told The Mirror , “We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated.”

Another attorney, Spencer Kuvin , who also represents several Epstein-Maxwell victims, told the paper, “Obviously, Prince Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into. He should definitely be concerned. If he did nothing wrong, then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI, not the media.”

The comments the day after Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for her role in Epstein’s pedophile ring. Her lawyers have promised to appeal the verdict and sentencing.

As the Maxwell trial testimony reminded, Prince Andrew was in the mix even when not there. One victim, who was 17 years old, recalled that after she was brought by Maxwell to a home in London, where Epstein was also, naked, Maxwell name-dropped being a friend of Prince Andrew while also asking “Kate” to find someone to service her friend.

Now that Maxwell has been sent enced, and Epstein is, of course, dead, people may speak more freely. A married couple who worked for Epstein have given a new interview to the Sydney Morning-Herald, describing how Prince Andrew flirted there with Maxwell and seemed, overall, extremely comfortable.

Meanwhile, in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, Prince Andrew High School will be no more, as of Aug. 1. Administrators of the school announced that in the wake of the Royal's sordid revealed associations with Epstein and Maxwell, the school will be henceforth known as Woodlawn High School.

Prince Andrew was seen for the first time since the Maxwell verdict and sentencing, riding a horse at Windsor Castle. The Mirror described him, simply, as smiling.