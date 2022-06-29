ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Trump documentary filmmaker to testify for GA grand jury

By WUGA
wuga.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British filmmaker who has cooperated with the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will also...

www.wuga.org

MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
CNN

Trump ally Peter Navarro indicted, arrested at airport

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate in the House January 6 committee’s investigation. CNN’s Evan Perez describes the scene at his court appearance.
POTUS
CNBC

Trump SPAC deal threatened by federal criminal probe

A federal criminal investigation is threatening the proposed merger between former President Donald Trump's social media enterprise and a SPAC. Digital World Acquisition Corp. revealed in a filing Monday that it — along with its board of directors — had received subpoenas from a federal grand jury. The...
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump-linked lawmakers in Arizona hit with DOJ subpoenas

The Justice Department's investigation into state officials involved in the effort to undermine and potentially overturn the 2020 election results is heating up. It’s fitting that the latest development comes out of Arizona. On Thursday, we learned that the FBI issued subpoenas to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and...
ARIZONA STATE
#Grand Jury#Documentary Filmmaker#Ga Grand#British#House#Holder
The Independent

Pence reacts to House of Representatives’ 25th amendment demand in documentary footage

Documentary footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder shows former vice president Mike Pence’s reaction as Nancy Pelosi demanded from the chamber that he invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump as president. Mr Pence, who ultimately did not fulfil the demand, appears nonplussed in the footage.On the evening of the interview, the House of Representatives passed its resolution calling on the vice president to invoke the 25th amendment to declare Mr Trump unfit to serve office. The next day, the House voted to impeach the then-president for the second time.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mike Pence says Biden is the most disconnected president in his lifetimeTrump seen in new clip released by filmmaker following Jan 6 committee subpoena‘Not a pretty sight’: Morning Joe host likens Donald Trump to ‘Fat Elvis’
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal agents delivered grand jury subpoenas on Wednesday to multiple people as part of a probe into efforts by ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the result of the 2020 election, the Washington Post and the New York Times reported. The Justice Department is...
POTUS
MSNBC

How Peter Navarro talked himself into a federal indictment

Peter Navarro, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump and a key player in the plot to overthrow the duly elected Biden administration after the 2020 election, has been indicted for denying a House subpoena. According to NBC News, Navarro was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Wednesday that it has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. The news comes a day after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee that Cipollone expressed concerns about former President Donald Trump's desire to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and about the language Trump wanted to use in his speech at the Ellipse that day.
POTUS

