Trump documentary filmmaker to testify for GA grand jury

Documentary footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder shows former vice president Mike Pence’s reaction as Nancy Pelosi demanded from the chamber that he invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump as president. Mr Pence, who ultimately did not fulfil the demand, appears nonplussed in the footage.On the evening of the interview, the House of Representatives passed its resolution calling on the vice president to invoke the 25th amendment to declare Mr Trump unfit to serve office. The next day, the House voted to impeach the then-president for the second time.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mike Pence says Biden is the most disconnected president in his lifetimeTrump seen in new clip released by filmmaker following Jan 6 committee subpoena‘Not a pretty sight’: Morning Joe host likens Donald Trump to ‘Fat Elvis’

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO