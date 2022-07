Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."

