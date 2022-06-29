ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rivals250 RB Daylan Smothers breaks down his top four

By Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to...

floridastate.rivals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Greensboro Coliseum willing to change name to keep the ACC tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Coliseum might not be the “Greensboro Coliseum” much longer if the Atlantic Coast Conference takes the city up on its offer. On Thursday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston issued a joint statement as the ACC continues searching for its headquarters. Vaughan […]
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

One coach's son to another: Loughnane commits to Davidson

New Davidson head coach Matt McKillop has landed his first commitment since being named his father’s successor. Appropriately, the commitment comes from another coach’s son, Michael Loughnane, who starred for his father at Boston College High School for the last four years, winning the MIAA Division I state championship as a senior and being named the Max Preps Player of the Year in Massachusetts as a result.
BOSTON, MA
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Alabama State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ourdavie.com

Post 174 streak ended by Kannapolis

After winning four in a row, the Mocksville Senior Legion baseball team’s fun ended against visiting Kannapolis on June 19. Mocksville was outhit 12-3 and lost 12-2 in five innings. Yikes. The Towelers socked three-run homers in the first and third innings while building an 8-0 lead. Mocksville’s hits...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFAE

Contractor says Panthers should be on hook for failed Rock Hill facility

According to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter, the fallout over the Panthers’ abandoned plans to build a new headquarters in Rock Hill continues. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter reports new court documents showing a construction company suggests the team could be liable for tens of millions of dollars in debt related to the failed project. And several subcontractors also say they're owed money. For more, we turn now to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia for our segment Biz Worthy.
ROCK HILL, SC
Eater

8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#Rivals Com#Pa Wv
wschronicle.com

Unruly behavior ruins yet another youth sporting event

For years I have been saying that there are some parents and coaches who have been ruining youth sports with their bad behavior on the sidelines and in the stands. This behavior seems to have progressed even more now that we have come out of the pandemic and I don’t think we have seen the worst of it.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcnerve.com

Charlotte Rapper FLLS Pulls the Mask Back With New Album

When rapper and producer Lavonte “FLLS” Hines leads a class on music and video production for local after-school organization Kr8tive U this summer, he’ll be teaching kids about more than the technical aspects of the job. The real message will be about teamwork. “A lot of people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

Loan approved between 2 Tepper companies to fund bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has approved a bankruptcy loan of $20 million from one of David Tepper's companies to another in order to finance a failed project. On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the financing loan that will allow DT Sports Holding LLC to loan the money to GT Real Estate, according to court documents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord officer accused of shooting, killing man fired

‘It was a win:’ CMS Board Chair reacts to new law expanding summer meals for school children. Here in North Carolina, Sen. Burr, Sen. Tillis, Rep. Adams, and Rep. Foxx all supported the Act. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A month after the tragic shooting at an elementary school in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest related to an early morning homicide at an apartment in north Charlotte. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive, close to W.T. Harris Boulevard. When they arrived,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property

Duke Energy is selling its 410 S. Mint St. property.  What’s happening: The electric and natural gas holding company announced it’s selling a third property, a parking deck, on Wednesday, June 29. It will remain a parking deck for the time being. Of note: It’s the second property Duke Energy is selling to Berlin-based Millennium Venture […] The post Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

One of Charlotte’s top grocers set to open new store

CHARLOTTE — Food Lion is expanding its reach with a new store in Wesley Chapel. That location opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 5939 Weddington Road, following a ribbon-cutting event. The first 100 customers will receive a mystery Food Lion gift card worth to $200. Other events and giveaways...
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests Suspect That Fired Shots Into The Blind Pig

Police say a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged for firing shots at officers outside the Blind Pig in NoDA Tuesday morning. Toddrick McFadden is charged with Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property, two counts of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer for his involvement in the shooting, according to a news release.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy