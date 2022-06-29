ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria Unified superintendent gets 50% merit pay

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259I3V_0gPwGLbL00

Peoria Unified School District Superintendent Jason Reynolds will be receiving at least 50% of his performance pay based on goals that were set by the governing board last September.

“I just want to say how proud I am of all our teachers, support staff, administrators, parents and students for all they have done this year,” Reynolds said at the July 23 governing board meeting. “It has been a really challenging year and they have worked so hard to make sure we are creating and providing a safe and caring and engaging learning environment in our schools every single day.”

Reynolds will receive about $8,150 in merit pay because in the last year he has accomplished two of four goals — increased student enrollment from the 100th day of the 2020-21 school year to the 100th day of the 2021-22 school year by 2%, as well as developed and implemented the strategic plan reset by May 31, 2022.

The third goal involved the district’s climate survey, which examines seven climate questions that are answered annually by students, staff and parents. The goal was to meet or exceed the standard set on five out of seven climate questions as measured by the district climate survey.

The district met or exceeded the standard on only question.
The fourth goal was to increase student performance in each of the assessment categories or meet the goal increase in nine of 12 assessment categories.

This fourth goal could not be addressed yet as all student achievement data is not yet available. As soon as that data is available, the fourth goal will be brought to the board for consideration, Reynolds said.

“Through the goal process we also recognize we have some continued work to do in both how we develop the goals and as we build relationships with our parents, students and staff members as we create a positive learning environment,” Reynolds said.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maricopa.gov

School District Financial Issues Force Board to Act

Phoenix – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has uncovered financial mismanagement at the Accommodation School District that required the Board to approve millions in taxpayer money to ensure people and creditors get paid. While the District’s budget for fiscal year 2022 appears to be balanced on paper, it...
MARICOPA, AZ
arcadianews.com

AHS graduate heads to the Naval Academy

Four years of high school have flown by for Scottsdale-native Chase An, and now it’s time for him to embark on his next adventure: The United States Naval Academy. Chase said that he’d admired the Armed Forces from a young age. However, he never saw himself joining up.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
chandleraz.gov

Contract awarded to rebuild Chandler’s busiest fire station

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler City Council has awarded a $5.8 million construction contract to Core Construction, Inc., to rebuild Chandler Fire Station No. 282, located near Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler. “Station No. 282 is located in an ideal location and consistently handles our highest call...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Unhinged political sign defacement plagues local House candidate

As the countdown continues toward the July 6 start of early voting for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, an Ahwatukee lawyer seeking one of the two Democratic nominations for the Legislative District 12 House race has been victimized by repeated – and somewhat deranged – vandalism of his political signs.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey signs budget bills that pay off debt

The Fiscal Year 2023 budget is now law. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Reynolds
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert enacts first stage of water management plan

Gilbert is the latest Valley municipality to activate the first stage of saving water during a worsening drought, namely through educating businesses and residents on how to voluntarily conserve. The Town, which also will increase its efforts to reduce municipal water usage, signaled in May its intent to implement the...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Mesa man sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was sentenced to prison for sexual conduct with a minor, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Rex Shotell Cravat, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, followed by lifetime probation. The crime was discovered in 2021 when the victim came forward...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Massive Ahwatukee subdivision getting a new name

The mammoth subdivision planned for the former 373-acre parcel of State Trust Land in Ahwatukee has a new name. Representatives of developer Reserve 100 LLC, a subsidiary of Blandford Homes, and zoning consultants Norris Designs told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee June 27 they are changing the name from Canyon Reserve to Upper Canyon.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merit Pay#The Governing Board
azbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022

Inspiration comes in many forms for AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “I’m inspired by women in the construction industry,” says Morgan Betancourt, project director for Okland Construction. “In a historically male-dominated industry, women have gone — and continue to go — above and beyond to prove that we belong. The women I’ve met and worked with are passionate, detail oriented and driven to provide greater representation in the field.”
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Mayors Say They Won’t Use City Resources to Uphold Abortion Laws

Mayors in two prominent cities in Arizona have signaled that they will not follow the state abortion laws after last week’s Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D). “Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.”
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Family is at the heart of Mesa's water drive for one Valley woman

MESA, Ariz. — An annual water drive in Mesa is in full swing as temperatures remain sweltering outside. The drive is critical, as summer 2021's heat killed a record 338 people in Maricopa County. So far in 2022, there have been at least six confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Judge denies Phoenix PD’s motion to dismiss protest lawsuit

A federal judge has denied a motion from the City of Phoenix to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 100 protesters who were swept up and arrested with a copy-and-paste probable cause statement. Judge Susan Brnovich’s order means many of the claims against the Phoenix Police Department,...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Arizona

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing. Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:. Oh, say...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Grand Canyon visitors becoming sick after possible norovirus outbreak

Parris Wallace admits it was an incredibly difficult decision, but the difference is she says it was hers to make. What is considered “life-saving” to legally perform an abortion in Arizona?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Many providers here have stopped performing abortions altogether, but there’s confusion over...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy