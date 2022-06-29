ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach changes fireworks law ahead of Fourth of July holiday

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRQnG_0gPwFlOK00

Myrtle Beach has changed its fireworks law ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The city now allows fireworks to be shot or thrown on private property between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to an email sent by city officials.

On July 5 and New Year’s Day, fireworks are permitted on private property until 12:30 a.m., the statement read.

Despite this change, fireworks are still prohibited on the beach and public property.

Instead of a misdemeanor, violating the new rule will be considered a civil infraction, which comes with a $250 fine the first time and $500 fine each time after that in the same year, according to the new rule.

Minors are not allowed to handle fireworks unless under adult supervision.

Firework users can also face fines for shooting them at people, buildings or vehicles. Fireworks can’t be discharged within 500 feet of a church, school or hospital, officials said.

Upcoming firework shows:

Monday, July 4

· 9 p.m. – Fourth of July Show, Broadway at the Beach

· 10 p.m. – Downtown’s Fourth of July Show at Second Avenue Pier

Tuesday, July 5

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Friday, July 8

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Tuesday, July 12

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Friday, July 15

· 9 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium (Alternate Date – July 16)

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Sunday, July 17

· 9 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium (Alternate Date – July 18)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach prepares for busy holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fourth of July is one of the biggest weekends of the year for Myrtle Beach, and with more travelers comes more preparation.  “It’s one of our busiest weekends of the year,” said Meredith Denari, assistant director of public information for Myrtle Beach. “This is a huge one.” One of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police increasing presence for Fourth of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it plans to have 90 officers working each night during the Fourth of July weekend, including extra staffing on the beach. “We anticipate people are going to celebrate this weekend, but we want them to celebrate smart,” said MBPD...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Cars
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear this holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday. While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Firework
budgettravel.com

Beach, Pool and Sun in Myrtle Beach - $65

No matter what the temperature is like outdoors, you can find a place to swim at Landmark Resort. A huge indoor pool complex—which stays open all year—features a giant pool, lazy river, a kiddie pool, and a massive skylight. What You Get. Stay for two in an interior...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wfxb.com

The Freedom Festival is July 17 in Murrells Inlet!

Millie and Christopher Pesce share details about The Freedom Festival that is July 17th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at The Beaver Bar at 3534 Business 17 in Murrells Inlet. The festival is sponsored by Keepers of the Fallen. All proceeds go to Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina and the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wbtw.com

Outlook for Fourth of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– With the month of June now officially behind us, it is important to highlight rainfall totals in comparison to normal since drought conditions have worsened. The updated drought monitor was created on Tuesday (6/28) and subsequently was before most of the rain began. The new map now places every square mile of our viewing area in a drought, but hopefully, the rain over the last three days will show some relief on next week’s map.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

5 Reasons Why Those Relocating To Myrtle Beach Prefer Rural Settings

Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County. Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state of S.C. While the primary draw of Myrtle Beach is the beach itself, savvy home buyers have discovered that the vast amount of land in Horry County offers many options for living in a more rural, country setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
140
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy