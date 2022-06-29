Myrtle Beach changes fireworks law ahead of Fourth of July holiday

Myrtle Beach has changed its fireworks law ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The city now allows fireworks to be shot or thrown on private property between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to an email sent by city officials.

On July 5 and New Year’s Day, fireworks are permitted on private property until 12:30 a.m., the statement read.

Despite this change, fireworks are still prohibited on the beach and public property.

Instead of a misdemeanor, violating the new rule will be considered a civil infraction, which comes with a $250 fine the first time and $500 fine each time after that in the same year, according to the new rule.

Minors are not allowed to handle fireworks unless under adult supervision.

Firework users can also face fines for shooting them at people, buildings or vehicles. Fireworks can’t be discharged within 500 feet of a church, school or hospital, officials said.

Upcoming firework shows:

Monday, July 4

· 9 p.m. – Fourth of July Show, Broadway at the Beach

· 10 p.m. – Downtown’s Fourth of July Show at Second Avenue Pier

Tuesday, July 5

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Friday, July 8

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Tuesday, July 12

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Friday, July 15

· 9 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium (Alternate Date – July 16)

· 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Sunday, July 17

· 9 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium (Alternate Date – July 18)