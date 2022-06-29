ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Soule's 'Eight Billion Genies' Adaptation Acquired by Amazon Studios

By Arezou Amin
Cover picture for the articleIt seems like a few wishes are being granted today. According to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios has acquired Eight Billion Genies, a limited comic series from writer Charles Soule and artist Ryan Brown to adapt into a feature for streaming. The premise of Eight Billion...

