ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Multiple earthquakes reported in South Carolina

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak0ym_0gPwFLdY00

ELGIN, SC (WSPA) – Multiple earthquakes, including a magnitude 3.5 earthquake and a magnitude 3.6, were reported Wednesday near Elgin, South Carolina.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first of seven earthquakes happened at 2:43 p.m. just east of Elgin in Kershaw County.

The USGS said the magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred at a depth of around 2.6 kilometers.

The agency initially reported that the earthquake was magnitude 3.3 but has since updated that measurement.

OSHA joins investigation into Greer man’s disappearance

According to the USGS, three smaller aftershocks hit the same area in the hours after the first quake: magnitude 2.1, magnitude 1.9, and magnitude 1.5.

Later, a magnitude 3.6 quake shook the area just after 7:00 p.m. The USGS said that earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers.

Two additional small aftershocks happened around 7:20 p.m.

More than three dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 1.0 have been reported in the Elgin area since late 2021.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, along with 4 smaller earthquakes, shook the same area on Sunday.

Sunday’s magnitude 3.4 earthquake was the strongest to hit that area since this swarm of earthquakes began, until Wednesday’s quakes.

Here is an animated map showing the earthquakes in the Elgin area from December 2021 through Wednesday:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

USGS: Another earthquake reported near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake near Elgin Friday. Officials say the 1.26 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1:46 p.m. 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says we can expect more law-magnitude earthquake activity since the swarm began back...
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit Midlands Friday, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has been hit with more than 20 earthquakes this week, according to the United States Geological Survey. On Friday, July 1, there were two earthquakes reported in Elgin:. 5:47 a.m. - 1.6 magnitude and depth of 3 kilometers. 8:46 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude...
ELGIN, SC
weatherboy.com

15 Earthquakes Rock South Carolina, with Shaking Continuing Today

At least 15 earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the last 7 days, with the strongest striking yesterday within the last week; even so, shaking continues today with additional earthquakes, added to the swarm that has produced more than 45 earthquakes since December. Today, three earthquakes were reported by USGS,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elgin, SC
Government
Kershaw County, SC
Government
City
Greer, SC
City
Elgin, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
State
South Carolina State
weatherboy.com

South Carolina Officials Scheduling Earthquake Meeting As Quakes Continue to Shake the State

South Carolina officials have announced they are working on scheduling a special earthquake meeting as quakes continue to shake the state, rattling nerves across the region. Officials within the town of Elgin announced they are coordinating an event with Kershaw County and state officials to put together a town hall meeting for residents and business owners to discuss the recent earthquake swarm.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

SCEMD: Recent earthquake swarm longest in state history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said Thursday the recent earthquakes are the longest period of successive activity in recorded state history. The division said an earthquake swarm is defined as, “..a sequence of seismic events occurring in a local area within a relatively short...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Quakes#Usgs#Osha#Nexstar Media Inc#Redi
WBTW News13

USGS: 3 more earthquakes recorded Wednesday in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — The ground in South Carolina was shaking again Wednesday afternoon as the United State Geological Survey recorded at least three more small earthquake in Elgin in Kershaw County. The initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, the USGS said. A smaller 2.1 magnitude […]
ELGIN, SC
WMBF

2 earthquakes recorded Thursday night in Midlands after 2-morning quakes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After two earthquakes were recorded in the morning, two more were recorded Thursday night in Kershaw County. The first one during the night was a 2.1 magnitude quake centered 3.5 miles north-northeast of Lugoff, and it was reported around 8:45 p.m. The second one was a 1.1 magnitude centered 3.4 miles south of Lugoff at 9:05 p.m.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Three Additional Earthquakes Reported Near Elgin, SC

Three more earthquakes have been reported near Elgin South Carolina. Yesterday, an initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded around 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, then a smaller quake with a 2.1 magnitude was reported around 2:57 p.m. 3.8 miles east of Elgin. The third quake happened around 7:10 p.m. and that one was reported with a 3.34 magnitude and occurred east of Elgin. Earlier this week on Sunday a 3.4 magnitude also struck in the area.
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Recent earthquakes in the Midlands have left residents asking questions about what’s happening. In response to the recent earthquakes the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided some answers. The organization said Thursday morning it was answering questions about whether mining activity...
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to diesel spill in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Union Fire Department is responding to a diesel spill Friday in Union. According to the fire department, the spill happened on Main Street. The road has been closed at this time to clear the spill. Crews are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this […]
UNION, SC
WIS-TV

First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies person found dead on Columbia sidewalk, rules death homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Sunday on a sidewalk in Columbia. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, who was found around 9:30 a.m. on Gregg Street, was 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina. The agency ruled Chestnut's death a homicide but did not provide a manner of death.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy