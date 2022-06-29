ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Washington Examiner: Hutchinson testimony shows Trump should not hold office ‘ever again’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09es4U_0gPwFEST00
Tweet

The editorial board of the Washington Examiner, a right-leaning publication read widely by supporters of former President Trump, is arguing congressional testimony given by a top White House aide this week disqualifies Trump from ever holding office again.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday “ought to ring the death knell” for Trump’s political career, the Examiner wrote in an editorial published on Wednesday.

“What Hutchinson relayed was disturbing,” the publication wrote. “She gave believable accounts of White House awareness that the planned Jan. 6 rally could turn violent. She repeated testimony that Trump not only knew that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s life had been credibly threatened that day but also that he was somewhere between uncaring and actually approving of Pence’s danger.”

And, the Examiner noted, Hutchinson “told, in detail, that Trump repeatedly insisted that he himself should join his supporters at the Capitol — even after being informed the crowd contained armed elements and that it was breaching the perimeter against an undermanned U.S. Capitol Police force.”

All of the scenes the former top White House aide conveyed what the outlet said was “a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power.”

The Examiner editorial flies in the face of the punditry across other conservative media about Hutchinson’s testimony, much of which has dismissed her as not credible or relying on hearsay.

“Trump is a disgrace,” the Examiner asserted. “Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Examiner#Capitol Police Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas - who tried to get dirt on Hunter Biden - is given 20 months in prison for making illegal campaign donations after attending court with his wife Svetlana and their newborn baby

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes. Parnas, 50, had sought leniency on the grounds that he'd cooperated with the Congressional probe...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

619K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy