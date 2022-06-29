Police arrest man for 3rd-degree domestic assault

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly stabbing reported just before 9pm Friday in the alleyway near a central Lincoln convenience store. Police were called to the 1300 block of North 27th Street about a man that was stabbed. The caller heard yelling and went towards the area where the victim was found with serious injuries. The victim, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was found with an obvious stab wound, according to a news release from LPD to KFOR News. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO