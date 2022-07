Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Boys.The Boys are back and better than ever! With Season 3 of the hit Prime Video series in full swing and now officially rounding the corner to the finale, we've been treated to the ongoing misadventures of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current slights against humanity. Although last week's "Herogasm" episode held more than one shocker in the aftermath of the wild party hosted by the TNT Twins — including a scene that left at least one member of the Seven's fate in question, to say nothing of Starlight's future with the team — it looks like the surprise are still coming. This week's episode revealed that the connection between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is even closer than anyone could have expected, with the legacy supe calling up Homelander to inform him of the fact that yes, they are related. More specifically? They're father and son.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO