Knicks rumors swirling about Dejounte Murray push to pair with Jalen Brunson

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jalen Brunson might not be the only guard the Knicks are planning to heavily target in the coming days.

On Tuesday night, league personnel began talking about Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray as a star the Knicks are targeting with their arsenal of 11 first-round draft picks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Their pursuit of a Murray trade would be in addition to Brunson, who is their top target in free agency.

Murray earned his first All-Star nod last season and averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. His current four-year, $64 million deal is set to expire in 2024, and Murray is reportedly expected to push for a maximum contract. Bleacher Report noted that the Spurs’ current asking price is as high as four first-round draft picks for the 25-year-old All-Star.

The reports came just a week after the Knicks made waves on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft, when they offloaded Kemba Walker to Detroit, opening the door for a Brunson pursuit.

Dejounte Murray playing for the Spurs on April 10, 2022.
USA TODAY Sports

Then on Tuesday, New York agreed to trade Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Pistons , along with Detroit’s own 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick from the Miami Heat and $6 million in cash. It is unclear what the Knicks will get in return.

The possibility reportedly remains the Mavericks would try to work out a sign-and-trade with Brunson that would be added to the Knicks-Pistons deal, further complicating the situation.

Murray has been a frequent topic in trade talks leading up to the start of Thursday’s free agency with the Hawks being one aggressive suitor. According to Bleacher Report, trade talks between the Hawks and Spurs about a Murray-John Collins swap have stretched back to the February trade deadline, as Atlanta is looking to add a dynamic ball-handler and defensive partner alongside Trae Young .

Jalen Brunson playing for the Mavericks on May 26, 2022.
AP

The San Antonio star hasn’t been silent throughout the trade buzz. He’s shared cryptic social media posts reacting to various trade reports, including popcorn and eyeball emojis.

