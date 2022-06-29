ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPU president: N.J., Jersey City failing students by allowing marijuana businesses near colleges | Opinion

By Jersey Journal Guest Columnist
 3 days ago
Go ahead, get high. This is the message New Jersey is permitting municipalities to send to school children and young adult college students. Though the law adopted by voters restricts legal use of marijuana to those 21 and older, there are no state mandated restrictions on where municipalities may approve retail...

NJ.com

Bayonne pharmacist sold COVID-19 vaccination cards, state AG says

A Bayonne pharmacist was caught selling coronavirus vaccination cards for $250 in an undercover sting, acting state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor (OIFP) announced Friday. Christina Bekhit, who operates the AllCare Pharmacy then entered the false information into a state-managed database of...
