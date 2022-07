On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Return to Monkey Island director Ron Gilbert will no longer talk about the game online due to the amount of abuse he has received, particularly about its new art style. The much-maligned remake of XIII is now being, well, remade by a completely different developer after it was released to scathing reviews in 2020. Fall Guys' free to play "Free For All" mode launched last week, and today the "Crown Clash" event kicks off, which will allow players to earn in-game rewards in other games. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!

1 DAY AGO