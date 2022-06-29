ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

By Elizabeth Logan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who...

