July 2022 is here and with it comes a whole new handful of shows and movies for you to check out on all your favorite streaming platforms. From Netflix, to Peacock, Prime Video and Crunchyroll, there's something for everyone to watch this month. Everyone's favorite vampire trio returns in the much anticipated season three of What We Do in the Shadows which hits Hulu this month. And for you Beavis and Butthead fans out there, Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe premieres on Paramount+. Netflix has quite a few heavy-hitters with Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 and a live-action Resident Evil series. And finally, Crunchyroll has plenty to satisfy your anime needs with Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2, Double-Zeta Gundam, and season 2 of The Devil is a Part-Timer.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO