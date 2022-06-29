Ambassador Bruce Gelb sells Fifth Ave. pad after slashing price by $45M

Ambassador Bruce Gelb is in contract to sell his Upper East Side duplex — following a massive $45 million price slash.

The home, at 1060 Fifth Ave., first hit the market for $65 million in 2016 and was last asking $20 million, following multiple broker swaps and dramatic price cuts.

A former prep school pal of President George H. W. Bush, Gelb’s public service included serving as a former Ambassador to Belgium and working as a former commissioner for the United Nations; he was also a former president of Clairol, which was founded by his father.

The 10th-floor, seven-bedroom co-op comes with stunning views of Central Park and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.

“It’s a traditional, classic Carnegie Hill dream apartment for a family — in a low-key building,” said a source who has toured it.

Yet the “low-key” building had some surprisingly high numbers. In 2008, SAB Capital’s Scott Bommer bought a duplex for $46 million in the building — then flipped it seven months later for $48.9 million.

We hear there may have been higher offers over the years and that the board, “which is tough,” still has to approve this offer.

The corner apartment comes with its own private elevator landing and opens to a gallery and living room overlooking Central Park with 11-foot ceilings and a woodburning fireplace. There’s also a library and a formal dining room with a woodburning fireplace and park views. A private wing is anchored by a main bedroom suite with a dressing room and an ensuite bathroom, while a chef’s kitchen features a butler’s pantry.

There’s also a staff and laundry area.

Building amenities include a half basketball court, golf simulator and a gym with a lap pool.

The listing broker is Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty.