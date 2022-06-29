ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Ambassador Bruce Gelb sells Fifth Ave. pad after slashing price by $45M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRaqu_0gPwC1Au00

Ambassador Bruce Gelb is in contract to sell his Upper East Side duplex — following a massive $45 million price slash.

The home, at 1060 Fifth Ave., first hit the market for $65 million in 2016 and was last asking $20 million, following multiple broker swaps and dramatic price cuts.

A former prep school pal of President George H. W. Bush, Gelb’s public service included serving as a former Ambassador to Belgium and working as a former commissioner for the United Nations; he was also a former president of Clairol, which was founded by his father.

The 10th-floor, seven-bedroom co-op comes with stunning views of Central Park and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.

“It’s a traditional, classic Carnegie Hill dream apartment for a family — in a low-key building,” said a source who has toured it.

Yet the “low-key” building had some surprisingly high numbers. In 2008, SAB Capital’s Scott Bommer bought a duplex for $46 million in the building — then flipped it seven months later for $48.9 million.

We hear there may have been higher offers over the years and that the board, “which is tough,” still has to approve this offer.

The corner apartment comes with its own private elevator landing and opens to a gallery and living room overlooking Central Park with 11-foot ceilings and a woodburning fireplace. There’s also a library and a formal dining room with a woodburning fireplace and park views. A private wing is anchored by a main bedroom suite with a dressing room and an ensuite bathroom, while a chef’s kitchen features a butler’s pantry.

There’s also a staff and laundry area.

Building amenities include a half basketball court, golf simulator and a gym with a lap pool.

The listing broker is Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George H. W. Bush
Person
Slash
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations#Clairol#Carnegie Hill#Sab Capital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy