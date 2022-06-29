ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LINK streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

By Maria Hehman
linknky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street in Covington is a place where the options for food feel endless. Every NKY native at some point has made a trip to the Mainstrasse area, whether it be for the food, the fun or the festivals. For this LINK streetscapes segment, we are going to focus...

linknky.com

Cincinnati CityBeat

Free Paradise Music & Beer Festival Is Coming to Covington in July

For the second year, Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington will be hosting a free concert series for all ages. The Paradise Music & Beer Festival will have a “variety of live music and entertainment with musical acts ranging from local bands to nationally recognized talent,” per a press release.
linknky.com

New barbeque restaurant coming to Newport on the Levee this fall

Kentucky native Kevin Dailey is bringing his 20 years in the hospitality industry to Newport on the Levee when he opens barbeque restaurant Shiners on the Levee. Located in the 8,400-square-foot space on the corner of 3rd Street near the Purple People Bridge, Shiners will host live country music and entertainment when it opens in the fall.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

The best outdoor dining spots according to 'Cincinnati Magazine'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What better time than July 4th weekend to talk about outdoor eats? There are more choices around the Tri-State than ever for grabbing a bite or a drink outside and you can find them all in one place in this month's "Cincinnati Magazine".
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Hannah's 45 Favorite Hotspots in Cincinnati

One of the best parts of my job is introducing people to the amazing city of Cincinnati. Whether you've lived here forever or you're a Cincy newbie, I encourage you to get out and explore! If you're wondering what our city has to offer, here are just a few ideas of my go-to spots:
linknky.com

Newport Aquarium invites patrons to celebrate #SharkSummer during Independence Day weekend

As Americans get settled in with good food for the Fourth of July weekend, so too are the sharks at Newport Aquarium. The sharks will get special meals for #SharkSummer courtesy of the biologists that work with them every day. Shark Summer runs all summer long and includes a chance to see shark eggs in the Shark Nursery, touch sharks and cross the world’s first Shark Bridge, a suspension bridge that crosses over the shark tank.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati dessert shop serves over 100 different kinds of cheesecake cupcakes

There's a bakery Madisonville that serves up over 100 different types of cheesecake. The Cheesecakery is serving cheesecake cupcakes in a wide variety of flavors, like Oreo, Butterfinger, Blueberry Marble and Birthday Cake, to name a few. They also serve up classics like Original, Chocolate Chip, Cherry and Strawberry. Not...
Cincinnati Herald

Black-owned apparel shop to open in 3CDC’s Willkommen Development

Local entrepreneur and seasoned clothier Cameron Mundon recently signed a lease for a street-level commercial space in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s newly completed Willkommen development – a mixed-use, mixed-income project consisting of 16 historic rehabs and four new infill buildings scattered throughout four different project sites in Over-the-Rhine (OTR). Located at 1606 Race Street, Mundon believes his store, Fly by Nature, is situated perfectly among the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Pike/Russell Street underpass beautification a ‘no-brainer’

The Pike/Russell Street underpass in Covington is in the midst of an aesthetic transformation. The current sunbaked, peeling pink paint is now gray and blue as part of a beautification project by Renaissance Covington and the City of Covington. Paint crews have been hard at work to restore the bridge’s outward appearance.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

