San Diego gets new Chick-fil-A location soon

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s latest Chick-fil-A location opens in Spring Valley early next month, and a longtime local will own and operate the joint, according to the company.

The wildly popular fast food restaurant has nearly 20 locations in the San Diego region. Its latest entry will start welcoming guests at 931 Sweetwater Road, near state Route 125 and Jamacha Road, on July 7, Chick-fil-A said in a news release Wednesday.

It will feature a multi-lane drive thru open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the dine-in and takeout portion of the store closing at 9 p.m. As with every other Chick-fil-A serving up chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and other fan favorites, the store will operate Monday through Saturday and close on Sundays.

It’s the chain’s first location in the Spring Valley neighborhood, and a resident of the southeast San Diego community will own and operate the store.

Amber Thomas has lived in San Diego since 2004 and worked for Chick-fil-A in some form or fashion since she was 17 years old, according to the company. She started serving food with her sister at the Sports Arena Boulevard location back in 2010, and has held various roles since.

“Chick-fil-A not only holds a special place in my heart, but my family’s hearts too. Growing up in Virginia, it was our tradition to attend kids’ night on Tuesdays, and after we moved to San Diego, every Friday night we drove 45 minutes to grab dinner at the closest Chick-fil-A,” Thomas said, in a statement prepared by the company.

“To me and my family, Chick-fil-A was a place of togetherness, which is what I hope to create in Spring Valley – serving the community and those who are under-resourced while offering opportunities to the next generation of Team Members.”

Thomas will lead a staff of about 160 full- and part-time employees, the company said. As of Wednesday morning, no positions for the Spring Valley location were listed on the company’s careers page .

Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, the nonprofit food bank network, in honor of the store opening. The funds will go to partners in the greater San Diego area, a spokesperson wrote.

