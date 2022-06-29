ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 115 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Feather Lakes, or 31 miles northwest of Fort Collins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cherokee Park around 130 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

