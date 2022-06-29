ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers’ Jonathan Davis smashes head-first into wall making catch against Rays

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Brewers’ Jonathan Davis made arguably the catch of the year in Major League Baseball on Wednesday afternoon. He paid a heavy price for it, too.

The 30-year-old center fielder laid out to rob the Rays’ Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the bottom of the second inning at Tampa – and smashed into the wall head-first in the process.

With the Brewers leading 1-0, Arozarena smoked an off-speed pitch from Eric Lauer to straightaway center. Davis raced toward the wall as he tracked the hard-hit fly ball, then fully extended to make the spectacular grab before his face and right shoulder crashed into the wall. He immediately grabbed his lower back as he sat on his knees afterward.

INCREDIBLE!

Jonathan Davis put his body on the line to come up with the out. @3_JonathanDavis | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yvX4tzGPNj

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 29, 2022
Jonathan Davis smashes into the wall
Twitter

Davis stayed in the game for the next two outs but left the game with lower back and rib cage discomfort, according to the team. He was replaced in the lineup by Jac Pederson in the third, with Tyrone Taylor moving from right field to center and Peterson to right.

That the veteran outfielder made the sparkling defensive play shouldn’t be a surprise.

“That’s what got him to the big leagues, is his defense,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters last week. “Very good in center field. That’s why he’s here.”

Jonathan Davis
AP

It was less than two weeks ago that Davis’ contract was selected from the Brewers’ Triple-A team Nashville, where he slashed .297/.408/.426 with three home runs, 22 runs, 18 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Davis has also had stints in the bigs with the Blue Jays and Yankees over the last four years and gives the Brewers depth in the outfield after Lorenzo Cain was recently designated for assignment.

That is, assuming Davis is able to return soon.

Milwaukee, which came into Wednesday’s game having won four of its last five, has a half-game lead over the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

Yardbarker

Grading the Bucks' moves on day one of NBA free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks were frequently lighting up social media on Thursday, considering it was the first day of NBA free agency. In addition to bringing back several of their own players, they added a free agent forward who is coming off of an ACL injury. Here, we will break down each move that the Bucks made and evaluate them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Examining Mike Pettine's next stop in the NFC North

Mike Pettine is now coaching for his third team in the NFC North.The 55 year-old was hired earlier this offseason by Minnesota to be the team's senior defensive assistant under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell. Pettine was the defensive coordinator of Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020. He was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as new head coach

Another coaching vacancy has been filled. The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have hired Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history. Lalonde will be officially introduced to the media Friday. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gave the following statement on hiring...
DETROIT, MI
