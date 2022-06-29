ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as potential president

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReYVc_0gPwBY0b00

Podcast star Joe Rogan is the latest public figure to express support for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ potential presidential run in 2024.

The comedian backed DeSantis, an early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, during a conversation with former MMA fighter-turned-actress Gina Carano on Tuesday’s edition of “ The Joe Rogan Experience .”

The conversation about DeSantis’ presidential prospects began after the pair extensively criticized President Biden — whom Rogan described as “a dead man as president” who is unable to handle his responsibilities.

“Are you throwing out any support towards anyone or are you gonna hold off? Didn’t Elon Musk come out recently for DeSantis? ” Carano asked.

“Yeah, I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” Rogan responded. “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”

Rogan argued that DeSantis’ leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw Florida reopen far sooner than other states that maintained health-related restrictions on businesses and schools, was proven effective despite sharp criticism from Democrats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHW3s_0gPwBY0b00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to formally declare his candidacy for president.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“I feel like what we did for Florida, people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct,” Rogan said. “He was correct when it comes to deaths, he was correct in terms of protecting our vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.”

“You know, he is not perfect, he’s a human being, but what he’s done is stand up for freedoms,” Rogan added. “There’s some weird gaslighting s–t that went on where people equated freedom and saying the word freedom to like right-wing bigotry and hate is so strange.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk3Hd_0gPwBY0b00
Elon Musk has also expressed support for Ron DeSantis.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

DeSantis has yet to formally declare his intent to run for president in 2024.

Musk, the Tesla CEO and an occasional guest on Rogan’s podcast, revealed earlier this month that he was “leaning” toward supporting DeSantis in 2024.

Musk, who also predicted a “massive red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections, recently switched his allegiance to the Republican Party — arguing the Democrats have moved too far left on the political spectrum.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy