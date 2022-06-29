ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies vs. Braves prediction: The road team is value bet

By Action Network
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies continue their midweek MLB series on Wednesday night. The Braves are projected to pitch Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA) against left-hander Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA).

Wright has been roughed up in his last two outings, allowing 21 hits and nine runs over 11 ¹/₃ innings. Still, the Braves are still 4-1 in Wright’s last five starts. Current Phillies batters are hitting just .187 against him in 28 plate appearances.

Suarez has given up more than two earned runs just once in his last four starts. He was roughed up in his one start against Atlanta this year though, allowing six hits and five runs in a 8-4 Braves win. Current Atlanta hitters are also batting a robust .390 in 33 career plate appearances against him.

Matt Olson high fives Austin Riley after scoring.
The Braves have hit left-handers well this season. Heading into Tuesday, Atlanta was batting .259 and averaging 5.4 runs per 9 innings versus lefties. I think the Braves get to Suarez again and Wright returns to form after two rough outings.

I’ll take Atlanta to grab the road win on Wednesday night and continue to put pressure on the first-place Mets.

Phillies vs. Braves prediction

Braves -125 — BetMGM

