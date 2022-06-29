ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Woman arrested for shooting man at close range while smoking cigarette in Kensington

By FOX 29 Staff
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A woman is in custody after she was caught on surveillance video casually shooting a man standing on a Kensington street earlier this month. Latanya Nettles, 42, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated...

Rudolph Campbell
2d ago

we r living in a dangerous time when a woman can b so mean and careless about other human she should put away for life Cause she have no heart r kindness for the human race wow. desgusting woman

Tom Garbo
2d ago

And creep krasner will give her a slap on the wrist and get out of jail card.

Tweetybird0
2d ago

no fear for the law, if cought will be let out on some sort of program for sure

CBS Philly

Darby Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Springfield Road Rage Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Police have arrested a Darby man in connection to a road rage shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead earlier this week. Saddiq Washington, 22, is being charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and recklessly endangering another person for killing King Hua.  “This is a senseless, brutal act,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said. Hua was killed for simply driving too slowly, according to police. The murder has neighbors in Springfield on edge. Police say the key to catching the suspect was surveillance video from an auto body shop in Drexel Hill. Washington was...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify this Robbery Suspect?

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released photo. Authorities state that on June 28, 2022, at 7:25 pm, an unknown white male entered the CVS at 1919 Market Street and pulled a knife demanding money from the cash register. The cashier told the male that she was going to call the Police. The male then walked out of the store in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 70 Shots Fired During Triple Shooting In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 70 shots were fired during a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 10 p.m. Police say a shootout unfolded between two different groups of people. One of the people in the group had a rifle, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a Mazda with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in his right knee, according to police. He arrived to Temple Hospital by private vehicle. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in his left arm. He has already been discharged from Temple Hospital. Police say no arrests have been made, but they did recover weapons. Police say multiple unattended cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 35th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by shooting of a 22-year-old male, that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, at about 6:21 PM, in the 900 block of W. Rockland Street. He was last observed running north on N. Hutchinson Street from W. Rockland Street, armed with a handgun equipped with a weapon mounted flashlight.
