Vietnam ‘Napalm Girl’ gets final skin treatment in Miami 50 years after iconic photo

The Vietnamese girl featured in one of America’s most iconic war photos marked an emotional milestone in her half-century of healing this week in Florida.

The 1972 image of Kim Phuc Phan Ti’s scalded body and anguished expression — earning her the nickname “Napalm Girl” — embedded itself into the nation’s psyche after a photojournalist captured the 9-year-old running down a street in horror after the bombing.

Now 59, Phan Ti received her final skin treatment at a Miami clinic this week after decades of pain that continued to plague her scarred torso.

Phan Ti recalled the day of the 1972 bombing, telling CBS News this week that she was playing with other children when Vietnamese soldiers told her to run.

“And I look up I saw the airplane and four bombs landing like that,” she said.

“Too hot! Too hot!” she screamed while running away from her burning village.

The Associated Press photographer who captured the rending scene rushed Phan Ti and several other severely burned children to get treatment. Her wounds were so severe that doctors doubted she would survive.

Kim Phuc Phan Ti was famously known as “Napalm Girl” after Associated Press photographer Nick Ut captured her and other children suffering from a napalm bombing in South Vietnam in 1972. AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

“I still remember what I thought that moment — ‘Oh my goodness, I got burned, then I will be ugly, then people will see me a different way,'” Phan Ti told the outlet.

But after more than a year of grueling treatments, her condition stabilized.

The image, taken by photographer Nick Ut, was splashed across the front page of the New York Times the day after the napalm attack and would later win the Pulitzer Prize.

Kim Phuc Phan Ti and retired Associated Press photographer Nick Ut hold the original negatives of the famous “Napalm girl” photo. AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller

Kim Phuc Phan Ti had sought out skin treatments from Dr. Jill Waibel in Miami, Florida, several years ago. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Ut, who has spoken with Phan Ti almost weekly for decades, joined her in Miami this week to mark both the 50-year anniversary of the image and the conclusion of her skin treatments.

The famed photographer, now 71, said he still remembers the napalm attack vividly.

“Even the doctor said she will die, no way she still alive,” he told CBS. “I tell them three time and they said no, then I hold my media pass and I said, ‘If she dies, my picture on every front page on every newspaper.’ And they worry when I say that and took her right away inside.”

Doctors in South Vietnam initially believed Kim Phuc Phan Ti’s skin wounds were untreatable. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After recovering from her wounds, Phan Ti lived in Vietnam until 1992 before defecting to Canada with her husband, where she still lives.

While she regained her basic mobility, Phan Ti continued to suffer from lingering pain that worsens in certain positions.

Hoping to ease her discomfort, she began to receive specialized treatments from Dr. Jill Zwaibel in Miami several years ago. Aware of her back story, the surgeon agreed to perform the work pro bono.

Kim Phuc Phan Ti currently lives with her husband in Canada. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Given her past, both Zwaibel and Ut have long marveled at Phan Ti’s improbably upbeat demeanor and resilience.

“Now 50 years later, I am no longer a victim of war, I am not the Napalm girl, now I am a friend, am a helper, I’m a grandmother and now I am a survivor calling out for peace,” Phan Ti said.