Out & About: Week of June 30, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

June 30

Crochet Class

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host crochet class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

Volunteer instructors will teach participants to crochet a cotton washcloth.

Instruction free. Registration is required.

Participants must bring their own supplies, a supply list will be emailed after registration is complete.

To register, visit the library, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or call 252-792-7476.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Manicure & Nail Technology Appointments

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College Manicure/Nail Technology students are now accepting clients, by appointment only. Hours of operation will be 9:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monday – Thursday from now until July 19.

Artificial nails will be available after July 4 along with nail designs.

Appointments can be made by calling 252-789-0214.

July 2

Concealed Carry Handgun Class

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering a concealed carry handgun class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

This is an 8 hour class that explains the aspects of the North Carolina Concealed Carry Handgun law as it applies to the rights of a citizen to carry a concealed handgun.

The class will be held at the Williamston Campus.

The fee is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

July 3

Freedom Fireworks set in Windsor

WINDSOR - Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Town of Windsor hosting annual Freedom Fireworks starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

The event will take place at the Roanoke-Cashie River Center.

DJ Mikin’ Mike along with R.T Johnson Band will be there providing live entertainment.

There will be food vendors along with a variety of other vendors also.

The Roanoke-Cashie River Center is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.

July 11

Fire Academy Camp

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Education at Martin Community College is offering a fire academy camp from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Friday starting Monday, July 11 and ending on Friday, July 15.

The camp is for high school students grades 9-11.

The fee is $50 per student and that includes lunch. The camp is limited to 25 students.

Deadline to register is June 30.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

July 30

Indoor Flea Market Day

OAK CITY – - West Martin Community Center is hosting an indoor flea market from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

It is $20 per space for sellers.

Sellers will need to bring their own tables.

To participate in selling contact Barbara Council at westmartincc@gmail.com or call 252-795-4398.

West Martin Community Center is located at 402 South N.C. 125 in Oak City.

August 15

Emergency Medical Technician Night Academy

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will be offering an EMT Night Academy from 6 – 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and occasional Saturdays, starting Monday, August 15 lasting until December 17.

This training includes classroom, on-line and psychomotor learning. Students must also complete clinical hours and fielded internship hours during the course.

The course will be held on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this class is $180.

The deadline to apply is July 1.

For additional information or to register for the class, contact Robert Whistler via email at rw08276@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0266.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

August 16

Apprentice Line Technician Academy Class

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is now accepting applications for the next Apprentice Line Technician Program. Class will meet Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. starting on Monday, August 15.

This class is a total of 420 hours, once the class is underway the meeting hours will vary in order to accommodate outdoor activities.

This class will be held at the Williamston campus.

This program qualifies for “Career in a Year” funding, which covers the cost of tuition.

The fee for this class is $180.

Applications are available on the Continuing Education page of MCC’s website at https://www.martincc.edu/otherconed.

Those interested in applying may also contact Nathan Mizell via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0232.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

August 18

Refrigeration Certificate Class

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to earn a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, August 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.

Comfort Cooling will begin on October 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on November 7.

Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.

Ongoing

Career in a Year Tuition Funding

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering Career in a Year Funding.

Martin Community College has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.

This is in response to the dire need of local businesses for employees with basic skills.

Martin Community College’s Fall semester will begin on August 18.

Contact admissions@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0268 to begin applying.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Martin Community Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the pastyears and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Annual Fall Bazaar

WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Now Open

WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only.

Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.

Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.

Meetings held each month

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Cosmetology Services

WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.

The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.

Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Equivalency classes available

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.