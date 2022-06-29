ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Still Falling Short

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is falling short. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says an award winning audit back in 2018 laid out 12 recommendations to make the program better. However in...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
klcc.org

Oregon companies fined for environmental violations

Four Oregon companies were collectively fined over $78,000 for environmental violations. In May, the state Department of Environmental Quality fined Selmet Incorporated in Albany roughly $62,000 for abandoning flammable, hazardous waste. And the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company received more than $10,00 dollars in fines for dumping foreign freshwater into local sources, which could potentially introduce invasive species into coastal Oregon.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New wildfire risk map has implications for Oregon homeowners

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
OREGON STATE
theportlandmedium.com

$600 Checks Are On The Way To Oregon Workers

Oregon is sending $600 checks to low-income workers. More than 236,000 Oregon families will each receive a $600 payment under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. The one-time payments come as inflation is at a 40-year high. In May, state economists reported that 80% of Oregon workers now earn less, adjusted for inflation, than they did pre-pandemic.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
klcc.org

Changes to Oregon’s bail law take effect

Oregon’s law that governs pretrial release is undergoing a major change starting in July. The goal of the new system is to focus more on the accused person’s flight risk and safety risk to the community, instead of creating an arbitrary bail amount based on the type of crime.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

State Continues Paying Out Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applications to Renters & Landlords across Oregon

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is processing applications for payment submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) portal which stopped accepting applications on March 21, 2022. As of today, the agency has paid out $386.66 million in emergency rental assistance to 60,166 households. The funding successfully helped more than 100,000 Oregonians stay in their homes.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KXL

New Proposed Law In Oregon Takes Aim At Your Rights

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the right of citizens to “keep and bear arms” in public places…shooting down a foolish law in New York State. This week we hear that an anti gun rights group has enough signatures to put an initiative on the ballot in Oregon to take gun rights away.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northeastoregonnow.com

Thousands of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage in July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
streetroots.org

Secretary of State investigating People for Portland for possible election law violations

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office is investigating People for Portland for possible election law violations. The controversial nonprofit organization became an influential voice in the local debate regarding homelessness in 2021 after advocating for aggressive policies meant to prevent unhoused people from occupying public spaces. A complaint filed...
PORTLAND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy