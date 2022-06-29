ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RimWorld Console Edition is coming to consoles this July

By Thomas J Meyer
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • RimWorld Console Edition will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 29.
  • The once PC-exclusive game is being handled by Double Eleven, which developed the console versions of Prison Architect and Rust.
  • There is a Digital Deluxe edition that includes additional DLC and three days early access.

Space colony management game RimWorld is finally coming to consoles next month as RimWorld Console Edition, developer and publisher Double Eleven announced today. The game first released in early access on PC in 2013 before officially launching in 2018.

The sci-fi simulation game draws heavy inspiration from other sci-fi classics such as Firefly and Dune alongside PC game Dwarf Fortress as a story generator. It features three A.I. storytellers that can affect how players' colonies will survive through unpredictable events, a balanced experience, or through a slowly increasing difficulty curve.

Each playthrough begins with three survivors crash landing on a distant world, and each of the survivors has their own background and motivation that help or hinder the future progress of the developing colony.

RimWorld Console Edition is being developed and published by Double Eleven, responsible for the console versions of previously exclusive PC titles Prison Architect and Rust, in collaboration with original game's developer Ludeon Studios. The company says the console version will stay true to the roots of the PC version, while converting the keyboard mapping to something more palatable for controllers.

The game will be launching for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 29, though is playable across Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and PS5 . The game will come in two editions.

The standard edition of RimWorld Console Edition will retail for $40, while the Digital Deluxe edition contains the base game, the Royalty downloadable content, and three day early access to play starting on July 26 for $55. The Royalty DLC will also be available to purchase separately and adds more quests, tech, psychic powers, and more.

